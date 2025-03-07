Newcastle dealt blow with defender Botman out for eight weeks

Newcastle United have suffered an injury blow after Dutch centre back Sven Botman was ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee problem, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

The injury comes as Newcastle are pushing for a European spot and have the chance to win their first major trophy since 1955 when they face holders Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

"With Sven we have been trying to get him close to full fitness and he was actually very close for the Brighton & Hove Albion game, but the day before he felt the same problem in his knee," Howe told reporters ahead of a Premier League meeting with West Ham United on Monday.

"That meant a reset and we still hoped he could come back but this week again he felt the same discomfort so now it looks like he will have to have an operation. We hope he will be back in around eight weeks."

Botman, 25, missed the first half of the season, only returning to action in January after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery in March last year.

"Frustrating times for me and the club as I have to proceed (with) a small surgery. I'll give my 100 per cent as always to get back ASAP," Botman wrote in a post on social media.

Newcastle are also without left back Lewis Hall, who will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.