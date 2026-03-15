Newcastle deepen Chelsea blues with 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge

LONDON, March 14 : Newcastle United condemned Chelsea to their second defeat in four days with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a first-half breakaway goal by Anthony Gordon.

Stinging from a 5-2 Champions League defeat at Paris St Germain, Liam Rosenior's side showed more defensive frailties when Joe Willock easily beat the offside trap and squared for Gordon to finish in the 18th minute.

After the home fans booed their team off at the break, Chelsea upped the intensity in the second half but their chances were largely smothered by Newcastle's organised back line.

The closest the hosts came to scoring was in the 93rd minute when captain Reece James hit the post from a free kick.

The defeat kept Chelsea in fifth place with their main challengers for the spots in next season's Champions League, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool, playing on Sunday.

Newcastle, who had not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012, climbed three places to ninth.

Rosenior must now try to lift the morale of his players for the huge challenge of turning around a three-goal deficit against PSG in the Champions League second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Newcastle face Barcelona away on Wednesday with their tie level at 1-1.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)