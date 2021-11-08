Newcastle appoint ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after Steve Bruce exit

Newcastle United have named former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as head coach until 2024 following the departure of Steve Bruce last month, the Premier League club said on Monday (Nov 8).

Howe's first task will be to drag Newcastle out of the relegation zone. The club, who have wealthy new owners but cannot buy any players until January, are second-bottom of the standings, five points adrift of the safety zone, having failed to win a league game so far this season.

Howe, 43, has been out of a job since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 after the south-coast club were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

"It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family," Howe said in a club statement.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players."

Graeme Jones was interim manager for the last three games after Bruce left following a takeover of the club by a consortium 80 per cent led by Saudi Arabia's PIF sovereign wealth fund.

Howe was in the stands for the 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. His first game in charge will follow the international break when Brentford visit St James' Park on Nov 20.