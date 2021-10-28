Logo
Newcastle fan who collapsed during Spurs game discharged from hospital
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 Newcastle United fans attract the attention of the officials to a medical emergency in the stands REUTERS/Scott Heppell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

28 Oct 2021 11:59AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 12:26PM)
The Newcastle United supporter who collapsed during their 3-2 Premier League defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park has been discharged from hospital, the club said.

Referee Andre Marriner halted the Oct. 17 match in the 41st minute as a medical team rushed to help 80-year-old Alan George Smith.

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon was among the first to notice the fan in distress and alerted the referee, while Eric Dier ran to the dugout and motioned for a defibrillator to be brought over.

"We are pleased to announce that Alan Smith, the fan taken ill earlier this month during the Newcastle v Tottenham game, was discharged from the city's Freeman Hospital on Tuesday," Newcastle said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mr Smith required four stents inserted to aid his recovery, but his son, Paul, said the medical staff have been 'amazing' during his stay and his family wish to thank every one of them."

Newcastle, who were sold to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media earlier this month, are second-bottom of the league and host leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

