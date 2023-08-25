Newcastle handed Joelinton boost for Liverpool clash

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is in contention to face Liverpool on Sunday, manager Eddie Howe said, easing concerns over the Brazil international's fitness after he was forced off in last weekend's loss to Manchester City.

Joelinton, who has become a vital part of Newcastle's midfield alongside compatriot Bruno Guimaraes, limped off the field around the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium during a 1-0 defeat by Premier League champions City.

"Joe is fine. We didn't see him in the early part of the week but he trained in the latter part so fingers crossed he's okay," Howe told reporters on Friday.

Newcastle are eighth in the league, having beaten Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend, and could leapfrog fifth-placed Liverpool with a win at home on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool were the only team to beat Newcastle both home and away last season, winning 2-1 at Anfield and 2-0 at St James' Park, and are unbeaten in their last 13 games against the Tyneside club.

Liverpool are rebuilding their squad after losing midfield stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia in the close season and bringing in Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister, Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and Japan international Wataru Endo.

"Last year we were disappointed with two defeats. The one at Anfield was a difficult night and the home game was painful in a different way," Howe said.

"They're very, very good at what they've been historically good at for four or five years, but they are building a new team with slightly different characteristics in midfield.

"We know this is another really good test for us, following on from Man City and Aston Villa."

Newcastle further reinforced their squad this week after bringing in Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea, having also signed Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

"He caught my eye immediately," Howe said of Hall. "He played against us a couple of times last year and he impressed me for someone so young to come into those situations and perform the way he did.

"I really liked his attitude, his physical and technical attributes so I think he's going to be a good signing for us."