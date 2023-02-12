Logo
Newcastle held to 1-1 draw at struggling Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 11, 2023 Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier blocks a shot off the line from AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra.
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 11, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in action with Newcastle United's Sven Botman Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra.
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 11, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith looks dejected after Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra.
12 Feb 2023 03:37AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 03:37AM)
BOURNEMOUTH, England : Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron scored and Kieran Trippier contributed a late goal-line clearance as their side was held to a 1-1 stalemate at struggling Bournemouth on Saturday, a fifth Premier League draw in six games for the Magpies.

The home side took the lead in the 30th minute as Marcos Senesi made the most of a rare Bournemouth corner, ghosting in at the far post to tap the ball in from close range.

The introduction of Anthony Gordon for the injured Joe Willock in the 36th gave Newcastle a shot in the arm and Miguel Almiron equalised in first-half stoppage time when he pounced to slot home the rebound after Sean Longstaff's shot was saved.

Gordon missed a golden opportunity to give his side the lead in the 70th minute, firing another rebound just wide of the near post from close range as Newcastle dominated possession but created very few decent chances.

With the clock ticking towards 90 minutes, Bournemouth mounted one of their more incisive attacks and Trippier had to keep his cool to control a late Solanke backheel on the goal-line and avert the danger.

The result leaves Newcastle in fourth spot on 41 points, two behind Manchester United in third and two ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 4-1 at Leicester City. Bournemouth remain second-bottom on 18 points, a point off the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

