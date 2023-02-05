Newcastle held at home by West Ham

NEWCASTLE : Newcastle United failed to make the most of a dream start as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United that left them in fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Callum Wilson raced clear to put Eddie Howe's team in front after three minutes, shortly after Joe Willock had a goal disallowed for the hosts.

But West Ham recovered well and levelled just past the half hour mark through Lucas Paqueta.

Newcastle dominated the second half but could find no way through West Ham's defence as they drew for the fourth time in five Premier League matches to extend their unbeaten league run to 16.

They are on 40 points from 21 games, two points behind Manchester United who beat Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

West Ham are on 19 points from 21 games, one point above the relegation zone.