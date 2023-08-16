Logo
Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games
16 Aug 2023 06:19PM
Saudi Arabia's men's football team will play two international friendly matches at Newcastle United's stadium in September, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Newcastle, whose majority shareholder is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will host the Saudi national side's games against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea on Sept. 12 at St James' Park.

The two games form part of Saudi's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024. Saudi Arabia won the last of their thee Asian Cup titles in 1996.

Source: Reuters

