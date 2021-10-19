Newcastle investigating alleged racist gesture towards Tottenham fans

Newcastle United are investigating an alleged racist gesture made by an individual towards Tottenham Hotspur supporters during their Premier League game at the weekend, the club said on Monday.

The incident allegedly took place during Tottenham's 3-2 win at St James' Park on Sunday in Newcastle's first game since being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium.

"An investigation is under way and the police have been made aware," the club said in a statement.

"Newcastle will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction."

"Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances."

Newcastle, 19th in the league standings and winless this season, will take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.