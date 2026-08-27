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Newcastle land Gonzalez from Manchester City
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Newcastle land Gonzalez from Manchester City

Newcastle land Gonzalez from Manchester City
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 26, 2026 New signing Newcastle United's Nico Gonzalez is presented to the crowd inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Newcastle land Gonzalez from Manchester City
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 26, 2026 New signing Newcastle United's Nico Gonzalez is presented to the crowd inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Newcastle land Gonzalez from Manchester City
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 26, 2026 New signing Newcastle United's Nico Gonzalez is presented to the crowd inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
27 Aug 2026 03:15AM
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Aug 26 : Newcastle United have signed Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City on a long-term contract, the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported the deal to be worth around 52 million pounds ($70.65 million).

The 24-year-old Barcelona academy product leaves City after making 59 appearances and scoring four goals for the club following his move from Porto last year.

"I'm really happy to be here at this amazing club. I've only heard top words about the club and the city, so I'm really excited to live here and to be part of this project," Gonzalez said in a club statement.

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"I've experienced playing at St James' Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough. The atmosphere was amazing and the fans are so passionate. I can't wait to experience that as a home player."

Gonzalez had previously said he wanted to remain at City but departs after the club strengthened their midfield options during the transfer window.

City have completed a deal for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and also signed Elliot Anderson, increasing competition for places in midfield.

Gonzalez is the latest midfielder to leave the club this summer after Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders.

He adds experience to a Newcastle midfield that has undergone major changes, with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali among the high-profile departures.

"I'm very happy to see Nico become a Newcastle United player. He brings serious quality and elite experience in a key area of the pitch," Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle said.

Gonzalez, who will wear the number six shirt, was introduced to supporters at St James' Park before Newcastle's League Cup match against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

The move is Newcastle's seventh senior signing of the summer.

($1 = 0.7360 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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