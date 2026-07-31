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Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club
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Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club

Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks on before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks on after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
31 Jul 2026 11:40PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2026 11:45PM)
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July 31 : Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stepped down from his role, the Premier League club said on Friday, ending a five-year spell in charge.

The 48-year-old guided Newcastle to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years when they won the League Cup in 2025 and also led the club into the 2023 and 2025 Champions League during his tenure.

"After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break," Howe said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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