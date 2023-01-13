Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton charged with drink-driving
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton charged with drink-driving

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton charged with drink-driving

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Round of 16 - Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 20, 2022 Newcastle United's Joelinton reacts Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

13 Jan 2023 02:15AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 02:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday (Jan 12) and is due to appear in court at the end of January.

"Shortly before 1.20am today (Thursday), officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

"Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

"He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26."

The Brazilian has played 21 matches for Eddie Howe's side this season, scoring three goals and making three assists.

Reuters has contacted Newcastle for comment. Sky Sports reported that Newcastle were aware of the incident but had declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.