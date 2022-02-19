Logo
Soccer - Newcastle revival continues with draw at West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - February 19, 2022 West Ham United's Craig Dawson celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
19 Feb 2022 10:57PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 10:57PM)
LONDON : West Ham United's top-four hopes suffered a further blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by a resurgent Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Craig Dawson, who snatched a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week, put West Ham in front in the 32nd minute, heading home a free kick from Aaron Cresswell.

But Newcastle pulled themselves level in added time of the first half with a classy finish from Joe Willock, which flummoxed West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and bobbled over the line, the goal given by goalline technology after the ball was scrambled away.

The draw meant West Ham stayed in fifth place on 42 points, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who visit Leeds United on Sunday.

Newcastle meanwhile extended their unbeaten run to six games and although they are still in 17th position they are now five points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

