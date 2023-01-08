Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - January 7, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - January 7, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - January 7, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers celebrates after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - January 7, 2023 Newcastle United's Chris Wood shoots over Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - January 7, 2023 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
08 Jan 2023 04:21AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 04:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, England: Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United were shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (Jan 7) as they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to crash out of the FA Cup in the third round.

Newcastle, who sit third in the top flight, fell two goals behind as League One side Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass netted twice in the second half.

Eddie Howe’s team were the dominant side with 76 per cent of the possession and 22 shots compared with the hosts’ nine, yet they failed to make the most of it.

Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back for Newcastle in the 69th minute as he tapped in from close range after Cameron Dawson did well to stop Chris Wood’s initial effort from a corner, but it was little more than a consolation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.