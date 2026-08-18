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Newcastle sign Bosnian defender Dedic from Benfica
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Newcastle sign Bosnian defender Dedic from Benfica

Newcastle sign Bosnian defender Dedic from Benfica

Jul 1, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Amar Dedic (7) dribbles against the United States of America during a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

18 Aug 2026 04:42PM
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Aug 18 : Newcastle United have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina full back Amar Dedic from Benfica on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• Dedic boosts Newcastle's defensive options following the departure of right back Kieran Trippier.

• Portuguese club Benfica said the deal for the 24-year-old was worth 35.9 million euros ($41.55 million). Benfica added that the deal includes a sell-on clause.

• Dedic previously worked with newly-appointed Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle at Red Bull Salzburg, where the pair won the Austrian Bundesliga title in 2023.

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• "Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well, he knows what I can bring on the pitch and I'm really happy to be playing for him again," Dedic said in a statement.

• Dedic also represented Bosnia at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by co-hosts United States in the round of 32.

• Newcastle begin the league season at home to Liverpool on August 23.

($1 = 0.8640 euros)

Source: Reuters
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