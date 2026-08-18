Newcastle sign Bosnian defender Dedic from Benfica

Aug 18 : Newcastle United have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina full back Amar Dedic from Benfica on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• Dedic boosts Newcastle's defensive options following the departure of right back Kieran Trippier.

• Portuguese club Benfica said the deal for the 24-year-old was worth 35.9 million euros ($41.55 million). Benfica added that the deal includes a sell-on clause.

• Dedic previously worked with newly-appointed Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle at Red Bull Salzburg, where the pair won the Austrian Bundesliga title in 2023.

• "Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well, he knows what I can bring on the pitch and I'm really happy to be playing for him again," Dedic said in a statement.

• Dedic also represented Bosnia at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by co-hosts United States in the round of 32.

• Newcastle begin the league season at home to Liverpool on August 23.

($1 = 0.8640 euros)