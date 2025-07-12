Newcastle sign Elanga from Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United have signed forward Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest on a long-term deal, both Premier League clubs confirmed on Friday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but local media have reported that Newcastle paid an initial fee of 52 million pounds ($70.21 million) plus three million in add-ons for the 23-year-old Swedish winger.

"I'm really happy but most importantly I'm ready. I'm ready to put on this black-and-white top to really fight for this team and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football," Elanga said.

"I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I'm really happy to be here now. The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of."

The Swedish international arrives at Newcastle after playing a pivotal role in Forest's push for European qualification, tallying six goals and 11 assists in 38 Premier League appearances.

He has also netted four times in 22 senior appearances for Sweden and will reunite with compatriot Alexander Isak at St. James' Park.

"I'm delighted to welcome Anthony to Newcastle United. He has been a key target for us so I'm delighted to secure him at this early part of pre-season," coach Eddie Howe said.

"He is an exciting talent with attributes that make him a unique attacking threat. His pace, energy and ability to create and score goals will strengthen us and complement the way we want to play."

($1 = 0.7406 pounds)