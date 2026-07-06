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Newcastle sign Ivorian winger Toure from Hoffenheim
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Newcastle sign Ivorian winger Toure from Hoffenheim

Newcastle sign Ivorian winger Toure from Hoffenheim
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Scotland v Ivory Coast - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain- March 31, 2026 Ivory Coast's Bazoumana Toure holds a pennant before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Newcastle sign Ivorian winger Toure from Hoffenheim
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Curacao v Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Curacao's Gervane Kastaneer in action with Ivory Coast's Bazoumana Toure REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
06 Jul 2026 12:16PM (Updated: 06 Jul 2026 12:29PM)
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July 6 : Newcastle United have signed Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media said the deal is worth 43 million pounds ($57 million).

"I'm very, very happy to be here. It was my dream since I was young to play in the Premier League for a big team like Newcastle," Toure said in a statement.

Toure arrives after winger Anthony Gordon left Newcastle for Barcelona in a deal reportedly worth up to 80 million euros ($91.43 million) plus add-ons.

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He is Newcastle's second signing after French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen joined the club on Wednesday.

Toure, 20, made his senior debut for Ivory Coast in October last year, and made three appearances at the World Cup.

The Ivorians exited in the round of 32 after a 2-1 defeat by Norway.

($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

Source: Reuters
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