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Newcastle sign Monaco's Bamba on five-year deal
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Newcastle sign Monaco's Bamba on five-year deal

Newcastle sign Monaco's Bamba on five-year deal

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - AS Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur - Stade Louis II, Monaco - October 22, 2025 AS Monaco's Aladji Bamba during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz

24 Jul 2026 06:49PM
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July 24 : Newcastle United have signed midfielder Aladji Bamba on a five-year deal from French side AS Monaco, the Premier League club said on Friday.

• The club will pay an initial fee of £30 million ($39.95 million), plus add-ons, for the 20-year-old, according to British media reports.

• A product of Monaco's academy, Bamba made his first-team debut for the Ligue 1 club last year and went on to make 25 appearances, including both legs of Monaco's Champions League knockout phase playoff against Paris St Germain.

• “I’m excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club,” Bamba said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7510 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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