Newcastle sign Swedish striker Isak for club record fee

Newcastle United have signed Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad on a long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Friday, shattering their transfer record to recruit the Sweden striker.

The clubs did not disclose the fee but British media reported Newcastle paid around 59 million pounds ($70.03 million) to sign the 22-year-old.

The fee eclipses the 40 million pounds Newcastle paid for Bruno Guimaraes in January and Joelinton in 2019. Isak is Newcastle's fourth major signing since the close season after Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman.

"It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here and also the club's project, which is one that I really believe in," Isak said in a statement.

"You always want to go into a team and know how they play. I think Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that."

The striker, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall, has become a permanent fixture in Sweden's front line, playing 37 times for his country and scoring nine goals since his debut in 2017. At Real Sociedad, he scored 44 goals in 132 appearances.

"He is an outstanding talent who is capable of making a big contribution to the team," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said.

"He is technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he is also at a great age to grow with this club."

Newcastle are sixth in the table after three games and next play away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Sunday.

