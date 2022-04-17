Logo
Newcastle snatch last-gasp win over Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 17, 2022 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 17, 2022 Leicester City's Luke Thomas in action with Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 17, 2022 Leicester City's Daniel Amartey in action with Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 17, 2022 Newcastle United's Joelinton in action with Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 17, 2022 Leicester City's Ademola Lookman in action with Newcastle United's Emil Krafth Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
17 Apr 2022 11:36PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 11:36PM)
NEWCASTLE, England : Bruno Guimaraes grabbed a glorious stoppage-time winner as Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday to take another vital step towards preserving their Premier League status.

The win moved Newcastle up to 14th place on 37 points, 12 above Burnley in 18th spot, with Leicester three points ahead of the Magpies in ninth.

Leicester went in front in the 19th minute from a cleverly-worked corner, the ball driven low into the box and pulled back for Ademola Lookman to fire goalwards, with his shot squirming under the body of Martin Dubravka into the net.

Guimaraes levelled for Newcastle on the half-hour mark, poking the ball over the line from between the legs of keeper Kasper Schmeichel, and the game looked to be heading for a draw until he popped up deep into second-half stoppage time to head home the winner from Joe Willock's cross.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

