Newcastle squander two-goal lead in 2-2 draw with Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St. James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 20, 2025 Chelsea's Joao Pedro scores their second goal past Newcastle United's Aaron Ramsdale Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St. James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 20, 2025 Newcastle United's Fabian Schar shoots at goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St. James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 20, 2025 Chelsea's Reece James scores their first goal from a free kick Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St. James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 20, 2025 Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho in action with Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea - St. James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 20, 2025 Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade scores their second goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
20 Dec 2025 10:40PM
NEWCASTLE, England, ‌Dec 20 : Newcastle United were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea after Nick Woltemade's first-half double was cancelled out by a Reece James free kick and Joao Pedro equaliser in an entertaining ‌clash in the Premier League on ‌Saturday.

Woltemade made amends for his own goal last week in a derby defeat by Sunderland, scoring the opener after less than four minutes when he pounced on a rebound before ‍doubling the home side's lead from an Anthony Gordon cross in the 20th.

However, Chelsea skipper James halved the deficit four minutes into the second ​half with a ‌curling free kick before the visitors equalised in the 66th from a long ​ball, with Joao Pedro escaping his marker to make ⁠it 2-2.

Newcastle substitute ‌Harvey Barnes missed two opportunities to win ​it for the hosts but when the final whistle blew the two teams ‍had to settle for a share of the spoils. ⁠Chelsea remain fourth with 29 points while Newcastle ​are 11th with ‌23.

Source: Reuters
