Newcastle stretch unbeaten run in draw at Palace
Newcastle stretch unbeaten run in draw at Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 21, 2023 Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier reacts after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes and Newcastle United's Dan Burn react after Newcastle United's Joelinton and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise clash REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 21, 2023 Newcastle United's Joe Willock in action with Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Will Hughes in action with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in action with Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier REUTERS/David Klein
22 Jan 2023 03:38AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 04:00AM)
LONDON :Newcastle United extended their unbeaten Premier League run to a club record 15 matches and kept a sixth successive clean sheet despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The point from a disappointing clash was enough for Newcastle to move back into third place in the standings above Manchester United, who play Arsenal on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's side dominated in the first half with Joelinton twice having good chances, but they struggled to open up a dogged Palace side after the break at Selhurst Park.

Palace, who lost talisman Wilfried Zaha to a hamstring injury in the second half, came close when Jean-Philippe Mateta drew a great save from Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

In the end a draw was just about a fair result with Newcastle moving to 39 points from 20 games, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. Palace stay 12th with 24 points.

It was a frustrating evening for Newcastle who will feel it was two points dropped in their quest for a top-four finish.

They enjoyed the lion's share of possession and carved out most of the few clear chances on offer but lacked the cutting edge in their sixth 0-0 draw of the season.

Palace were worthy of a point as they continued a tricky run of fixtures which included a draw with Manchester United in midweek.

"We knew it would be difficult at Palace but maybe it was a missed opportunity, but it's a good point coming here," Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier said.

Newcastle were impressive in the early stages with Miguel Almiron volleying wide from a good position.

Joelinton twice failed to get enough power in shots to beat Vicente Guaita as Palace sat deep, while the visitors had a let-off just before halftime when Palace's Chris Richards headed over.

Callum Wilson wasted another good chance for Newcastle after the break, heading straight at Guaita.

Palace came closest to breaking the deadlock when the ball fell for Mateta on the bounce and he connected well, only for Pope to make an instinctive save.

Newcastle will now switch their attention to next week's League Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.

Source: Reuters

