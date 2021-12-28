Newcastle struggling to field team for Everton game: Howe

Newcastle United are "dangerously close" to being unable to field a full team for their Premier League trip to Everton on Thursday, manager Eddie Howe said.

Newcastle were only able to name eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, instead of the maximum nine for Monday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, with the squad depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 cases.

They then saw forwards Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin leave the field due to injury and their status for Thursday's game is unclear.

"The lads gave everything but we are thin on the ground in terms of bodies," Howe told Sky Sports.

"These are difficult moments for us. I believe it's 13 plus a goalkeeper (players required for a game to proceed). We're going to be dangerously close to that number.

"Callum's injury doesn't look good. Just the way he went down with no one around him. Allan, I don't think is as serious."

Newcastle have won only one of their eight games under Howe and are second bottom of the Premier League.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)