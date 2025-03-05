Newcastle suffer blow as Hall to miss rest of season with injury

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old England international's injury comes as Newcastle are pushing for a European spot and have the chance to win their first major trophy since 1955 when they face defending champions Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

Newcastle are already set to be without Anthony Gordon for the match against Premier League leaders Liverpool, with the winger having received a red card for violent conduct in their 2-1 home loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth-round on Sunday.

"Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club's medical team," Newcastle said in a statement. "Wishing you all the very best for your surgery and recovery, Lewis."

Newcastle, sixth in the Premier League standings and three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City after 27 matches, next visit 15th-placed West Ham United on Monday.