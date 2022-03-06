Logo
Newcastle survive late Brighton onslaught to claim crucial win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 5, 2022 Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

06 Mar 2022 01:05AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 01:23AM)
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United withstood waves of attacks in an anxious second half to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to claim three precious points.

Newcastle took an early lead with a move started and finished by Ryan Fraser. The winger initiated a counter-attack by releasing Jacob Murphy, whose effort came off the post and Fraser was on hand to fire the ball into the bottom corner.

Brighton had barely taken a breath when Fraser created another chance two minutes later from a free kick, delivering a cross into the box for Fabian Schar to rise above the defence and direct his header past keeper Robert Sanchez.

Newcastle threatened on the counter and Brighton also had chances in the first half. But it was the visitors who drew first blood after the restart when an unmarked Lewis Dunk beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the air to head home from a corner kick.

The goal picked Brighton up and their pressure in the second half was relentless as Newcastle clung on to their slender lead.

But Eddie Howe's men stuck it out to claim victory and move seven points clear of the relegation zone. They now sit five points and one place behind Brighton who are 13th in the table.

Source: Reuters

