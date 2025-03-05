Newcastle under no pressure to sell best players, says CEO Eales

Newcastle United want to hold on to their best players and are not under any pressure to part with their top assets, Chief Executive Officer Darren Eales said amid speculation that striker Alexander Isak could leave the Premier League club.

Despite being under contract until 2028, Isak, who has scored 22 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season, has been linked with a move to top European clubs including fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, Eales said Newcastle intends to open up negotiations to extend the 25-year-old Swedish international's contract in the summer.

"They're all under long-term contracts. We have no intention at all of those players being moved on. We're not under the gun or anything like that," Eales told British media.

"We've got an ownership that is ambitious and wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it would be crazy for us to consider it.

"We're striving, as a club, to be at the top table. We want our best players here. I think it shows the value of Isak that they talk about him all the time. We're not looking to move any player on."

Eales said the club, who are sixth in the Premier League standings and three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City after 27 matches, is excited about the summer transfer window.

Newcastle reported revenue of 320 million pounds ($409.12 million) for the financial year ending June 2024, a 28 per cent increase from 250 million pounds in 2023, driven by higher income following their return to the Champions League last season.

"It is a new (Profit and Sustainability Rules) cycle, so that's good news for us. Ultimately, it's about getting the players that (manager) Eddie (Howe) wants in his positions. There's real alignment in that respect," Eales added.

($1 = 0.7822 pounds)