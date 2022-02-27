Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brentford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 9, 2022 Brentford's Josh Dasilva applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

27 Feb 2022 01:28AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 01:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday (Feb 26).

Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute and Newcastle took full advantage with Joelinton heading them in front.

Joe Willock made it 2-0 after a Newcastle counter-attack shortly before halftime.

Brentford barely threatened the Newcastle goal and even an emotional debut appearance for Christian Eriksen as a 51st-minute substitute could not spark a response.

Eriksen, who joined as a free agent in January, was making his first competitive appearance since collapsing eight months ago from a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

In the end it was a cruise for Eddie Howe's Newcastle whose goalkeeper Martin Dubravka did not have a serious save to make until well into stoppage time.

Newcastle moved above sliding Brentford into 14th place while the London side's eighth defeat in nine games left them in 15th place, only three points above the 18th-placed Burnley who have three games in hand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us