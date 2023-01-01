Logo
Newcastle winning run comes to an end with Leeds draw
Newcastle winning run comes to an end with Leeds draw

Newcastle winning run comes to an end with Leeds draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 31, 2022 Newcastle United's Callum Wilson in action with Leeds United's Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Newcastle winning run comes to an end with Leeds draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 31, 2022 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Leeds United's Marc Roca Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Newcastle winning run comes to an end with Leeds draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 31, 2022 Leeds United's Illan Meslier clashes with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
01 Jan 2023 01:07AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 01:31AM)
01 Jan 2023 01:07AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 01:31AM)

NEWCASTLE, England: Newcastle United missed the chance to close the gap to leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United on Saturday (Dec 31).

Looking for their seventh successive league win against Leeds, Newcastle struggled to create clear openings in the first half, New Zealand striker Chris Wood going closest for the hosts.

Wood was again presented with a golden chance early in the second half, but was thwarted by a fine save from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, before Sean Longstaff fired over when put through on goal.

Chances continued to come and go for Newcastle, but they were unable to find a late winner despite creating plenty of pressure, leaving the hosts provisionally third in the standings, two points ahead of Manchester United in fourth. Leeds move up to 14th with the draw.

Source: Reuters

