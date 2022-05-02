Logo
Newcastle Women cheered on by more than 22,000 fans as they thrash Alnwick Town
02 May 2022 02:05AM (Updated: 02 May 2022 02:05AM)
Newcastle United Women's team attracted a club record 22,134 fans as they beat Alnwick Town Ladies 4-0 in a fourth-tier FA Women's National League Division One, in their first ever match at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Sunday's attendance smashed the previous club record for a women's game, when 2,754 fans attended their 1-0 defeat by Ipswich Town Women in the Women's FA Cup in January.

Katie Barker opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, while Brooke Cochrane added the second from the penalty spot moments later.

Georgia Gibson added the third two minutes into the second half before midfielder Beth Guy converted from the spot in the 60th minute to make it 4-0 for the hosts.

A record 91,648 fans https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/womens-crowd-record-broken-again-barcelona-beat-wolfsburg-champions-league-2022-04-22 turned up for a women's match as Barcelona beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou last month.

Source: Reuters

