Newcastle's fast start lays platform for 4-1 thumping of Everton

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 29 : Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season after 52 seconds in the 4-1 thrashing of Everton on Saturday as his side recorded their first away win of the campaign at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade added two more in the first half ti give Newcastle a 3-0 lead at the break, before Thiaw bagged his second goal as the visitors took advantage of more poor defending from the home side.

Newcastle moved into 11th after 13 games, level on 18 points with Everton who are 14th after conceding four goals for the first time at their new ground on the banks of the River Mersey.

It was the perfect 48th birthday present for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, a boyhood Everton fan, despite a superb goal for the hosts from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

"Today was a big step forward, I thought the players played really well and we are delighted. We are heading in the right direction," Howe said.

NEWCASTLE GET PERFECT START

Thiaw headed in from Miley’s corner for only Newcastle’s fourth away goal this season as they got the perfect start.

His goal was seven seconds quicker than Phil Foden's earlier on Saturday in Manchester City's 3-2 win against Leeds United.

"I'm grateful, it is an incredible moment for me," Thiaw said. "The Newcastle fans have welcomed me like it is my new home so I am really grateful."

Everton reacted well to going behind and dominated possession, but it was Newcastle who scored the next goal following an error by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The home side failed to clear a ball in the box and it fell to Miley, whose shot was straight at the England keeper but went in through his legs.

Newcastle then hit the crossbar when Lewis Hall’s shot deflected off Michael Keane before the visitors scored a third.

Everton's Tim Iroegbunam, in the side for the suspended Idrissa Gueye, misjudged a ball on the right and Anthony Elanga played in Woltemade, whose expert chip over Pickford made it 3-0.

Everton’s halftime substitute Carlos Alcaraz rattled the bar with a rasping shot early in the second period but more poor defending allowed Thiaw to head in his second.

Thierno Barry had a goal ruled out for the home side when he was adjudged to have handled before scoring but Dewsbury-Hall’s brilliant first touch saw him net a consolation for Everton.