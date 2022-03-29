Logo
Newcastle's Hayden fined for criticising referee
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 27, 2021 Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden applauds fans after the match REUTERS/David Klein

29 Mar 2022 08:57PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 08:57PM)
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has been fined 19,000 pounds ($25,000) for a tweet criticising the referee following his side's Premier League defeat by Chelsea this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Chelsea clinched a 1-0 win thanks to a late winner from Kai Havertz, who had earlier escaped a red card for an elbow on Newcastle's Dan Burn.

After the game, Hayden tweeted: "Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement."

The 27-year-old did not play in the match due to a knee injury.

"(Hayden) admitted that his comments on social media constitute improper conduct as they attack the integrity of the match official, are personally offensive, and bring the game into disrepute," the FA said in a statement.

Newcastle, who are nine points clear of relegation in 14th, visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7620 pounds)

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru. Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

