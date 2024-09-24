Logo
Newcastle's League Cup clash against Wimbledon moved to St James' Park
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 17, 2024 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo

24 Sep 2024 02:56AM
Newcastle United's League Cup third round match against fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon has been moved to St James' Park and rescheduled to Oct. 1, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The match initially scheduled for Tuesday at Wimbledon's Plough Lane had to be postponed due to pitch damage following extensive flooding in South London.

"To enable the fixture to be played, it will now be switched to the North East following an agreement between the clubs and the competition's management committee," Newcastle said in a statement.

Wimbledon have postponed their League Two match against Crewe Alexandra, which was due to be played on Oct. 1.

Source: Reuters

