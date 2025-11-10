Newcastle's miserable away form continues with 3-1 loss at Brentford

LONDON :Newcastle United's miserable away run in the Premier League continued on Sunday with a 3-1 defeat by Brentford after Dan Burn conceded a second-half penalty and was sent off.

Igor Thiago made it 2-1 from the spot in the 78th minute, after a 56th-minute Kevin Schade equaliser, as the hosts fought back from going a goal down against the run of play in the 27th at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Thiago then grabbed his second, and eighth league goal of the season, in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Burn was sent off in the 73rd for his second yellow for fouling Dango Ouattara and Newcastle replaced concussed goalkeeper Nick Pope with Aaron Ramsdale off the bench in a rash of substitutes once VAR confirmed the penalty.

Newcastle have yet to win away in the league this season, losing five and drawing four in the top flight since last April, while faring considerably better at home, in the Champions League and in cup competitions.

Sunday was their third straight away defeat in the league while Brentford moved up to 12th.

"The Champions League, you have to forget about it to a degree but the Premier League is everything," manager Eddie Howe said. "At the moment, we are suffering.

"We know we will rightly be criticised for our away form, and all we can do is stick together and fight back."

Harvey Barnes put the visitors ahead with their first shot on target after Brentford, who have already beaten Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa in West London, had come close to taking the lead.

The winger wrong-footed two defenders with a neat twist before slotting past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Pope denied Brentford an opener in the 17th, pushing away a Mikkel Damsgaard effort and then blocking captain Nathan Collins' follow-up shot after a goalmouth scramble.

Despite being a goal down at halftime, Brentford had 54 per cent possession and five shots to Newcastle's two and it was not long before the scores were level again with Schade heading in off a trademark long throw from Michael Kayode.

Brentford thought they had a penalty in the 61st when Burn downed Ouattara but the referee instead booked the Brentford player for diving.

Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa, out injured since his move to Tyneside from Brentford, was absent from the visiting squad but the home fans still let their feelings be known about the manner of his departure.