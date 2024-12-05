Newcastle's Schar says game-saving equaliser was attempt to keep ball in play

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar secured a dramatic 3-3 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool with a sensational 90th-minute equaliser on Wednesday that he later confessed was an attempt to keep the ball in play.

Schar dived with his feet forward to send a Bruno Guimaraes free-kick into the net from a tight angle as Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher was caught out of position, earning a crucial point at home for 10th-placed Newcastle.

"Well to be honest, I was on a stretch so I thought I'd try to keep it in play and bring it into the dangerous area," Swiss defender Schar told Amazon Prime, adding that he could not say whether he actually wanted to shoot.

"But obviously great goal, a great finish."

Newcastle, who have tripped up the league's top teams multiple times this season, holding Manchester City in September and beating Arsenal last month, will visit Brentford on Saturday.