Newcomers Asensio and Rashford adapting to Villa's style, says boss Emery

Forwards Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford are quickly adapting to Aston Villa's style and growing in confidence, manager Unai Emery said after they linked-up again to lead the club into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Rashford set up fellow January singing Asensio for the opener against English second-tier side Cardiff at Villa Park on Friday, having also assisted the Spaniard for both his goals in their 2-1 last-gasp Premier League home win over Chelsea last Saturday.

England international Rashford is on loan from Manchester United, while Asensio is a Paris St Germain loanee.

"They are adapting of the structure...," Emery told reporters.

"They have a lot of skills to add in our structure, helping us like they are doing. They are scoring goals and getting assists for their teammates, playing in our structure and feeling comfortable.

"They're getting more confidence. It's important how every player is trying to support and to help in our structure, getting us as strong as possible."

Emery said it was important to enjoy the moment as Villa entered the FA Cup quarters for the first time in 10 years, but he did not consider his side the outright favourites to win the title with Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United still in the competition.

"We know this competition is a way for a trophy, a way for Wembley, a way for Europa League and prestige for the club and the supporters are excited and motivated to try and share this opportunity with us," Emery said.

Villa next take a trip to Belgian side Club Brugge for the Champions League round of 16 first leg tie on Tuesday.