Newcomers Moana Pasifika celebrate dramatic first Super Rugby win

Moana Pasifika claimed their first ever Super Rugby win when Danny Toala scored a breakaway try to earn the tournament newcomers a 24-19 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in golden point extra-time.

Toala ran three-quarters of the length of the pitch to chase down his own punt forward and claim the decisive score three minutes into extra-time after Moana Pasifika had come back to level the scores late in the game.

"This team means a lot to me, just playing for our people, our culture," said Toala.

"When I got it down, the first thing that came into my mind was my parents, that's who I always play for."

Moana Pasifika, one of two new teams alongside Fijian Drua representing Pacific Island nations in this year's Super Rugby competition, have endured a difficult campaign so far.

Three of their six scheduled matches have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions while the Aaron Mauger-coached side suffered heavy losses against the Canterbury Crusaders and the Waikoto Chiefs in their opening two games.

"Ah man, it's just an unbelievable feeling," said Moana skipper Sekope Kepu after the win. "To get on the board now and earn a bit of respect from the other teams, very proud of the boys."

Elsewhere, the Crusaders avenged their loss two weeks ago to the Chiefs as Scott Robertson's side notched up a 34-19 win to remain in third place in the standings as crowds returned to sporting events in New Zealand.

The Crusaders ran in five tries, with Codie Taylor putting the seal on the win seven minutes from time as his team moved on to 19 points from five games so far.

ACT Brumbies continue to lead the standings by four points from the Queensland Reds following their narrow 39-38 win over the Western Force.

Andy Muirhead scored three tries for Dan McKellar's side, including the decisive sixth in the 53rd minute, while Ryan Longeran claimed 14 points as the Brumbies held on for the win despite a late fight back by the Force.

The Reds remain in second after their 32-20 win over the NSW Waratahs, with two tries in two minutes from Jock Campbell and Fraser McReight swinging the game in favour of Brad Thorn's team.

Melbourne Rebels picked up their first win of the season with a 42-27 victory over the Fijian Drua while Otago Highlanders remain rooted to the bottom of the table following their 32-25 loss to the Auckland Blues.

