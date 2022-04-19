Logo
Next ‘Match’: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen
FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets fans after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Next ‘Match’: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen
FILE PHOTO: Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts while leaving the field after an NFC Divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
19 Apr 2022 02:12AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:12AM)
The latest edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series known as "The Match" will pit two of the best quarterbacks of all time against two of the NFL's biggest young stars.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

It is the sixth edition of "The Match" and the first that won't include any professional golfers. After the initial event pitted Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson in November 2018, more recent installments had golfers team up with athletes from other sports including Peyton Manning, Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley.

The match will return to Wynn Golf Club after it hosted the most recent edition, when Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 3 last November.

The June 1 match will mark Brady's third time participating and Rodgers' second. Rodgers and DeChambeau defeated Brady and Mickelson in July 2021.

It's the first appearances for Mahomes and Allen.

"2 old bulls, 2 young calves..." Allen tweeted when the announcement was made.

Brady is 0-2 in The Match.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

