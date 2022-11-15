Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Neymar arrives late for Brazil training due to flight delay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Neymar arrives late for Brazil training due to flight delay

Neymar arrives late for Brazil training due to flight delay
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - November 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Neymar arrives late for Brazil training due to flight delay
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Paris St Germain v Juventus - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Marquinhos during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
15 Nov 2022 12:51AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 01:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy: Neymar and Marquinhos arrived late for the first day of World Cup training on Monday (Nov 14) due to problems with their flight from Paris to Turin where Brazil are holding a five-day camp before flying to Doha.

All 26 players in the squad were due to report on Monday morning to the Juventus training facility but Neymar and Marquinhos, who play for Paris St Germain, were delayed because the aircraft had to be changed due to mechanical problems.

The pair arrived in the afternoon as coach Tite was running the first practice with light drills involving the 14 players in the squad who did not play for their clubs over the weekend.

Neymar and Marquinhos joined the other players in the gym at the end of the session.

According to Brazil's technical staff, the plan is to use the first two days in Turin to evaluate the physical condition of the players, managing the activity load.

They intend to hold the first full practice on the field on Wednesday.

Brazil open their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 before facing Switzerland and Cameroon.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Neymar World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.