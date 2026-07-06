Neymar signals Brazil farewell after shock World Cup exit to Norway

EAST RUTHERFORD: Neymar suggested he may have played his final match for Brazil after scoring in their defeat by Norway in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday (Jul 5).

The forward converted a stoppage-time penalty in Brazil's 2-1 loss, a result that eliminated the five-time champions and extended their wait for a sixth World Cup title.

Speaking briefly after the match to Bruno Formiga, a pundit for Brazilian channel ge tv, Neymar indicated that his tenure with Brazil had come to an end.

"I tried, I tried ... Now it's over! I started here, I finished here," Neymar said, referring to the stadium in New Jersey, where he made his Brazil debut in a friendly against the United States in 2010.