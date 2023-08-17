Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation

Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Friendly - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Neymar after the match REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Arab Club Champions Cup - Final - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - King Fahd Stadium, Taif, Saudi Arabia - August 12, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo lines up before the match REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
17 Aug 2023 06:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for transforming the Saudi Pro League, according to Brazil forward Neymar who is looking forward to facing the Portuguese international when he starts playing for Al-Hilal.

The 31-year-old Neymar signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based club on Tuesday after spending six years with Paris St Germain, in a deal reportedly worth about 90 million euros ($98 million).

Ronaldo, the five-times Ballon d'Or winner, joined Al-Nassr in December on a 2-1/2 year contract following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.

"I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him 'crazy', and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more," Neymar said in his first interview after the transfer on Wednesday.

The Saudi Pro League has since invested over 600 million euros to lure a host of top players and coaches from European clubs.

Notable recruits include Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

"It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater," Neymar said.

Al-Hilal reappointed Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus on a one-year deal and signed former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves, Serbia's Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Brazilian striker Malcom.

"I think it is very important to have quality in the squad. Obviously, it helps in some decisions you take throughout you career. It was certainly for me," Neymar said.

"I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my team mates – winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition."

Al-Hilal host Al-Feiha in the next round of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.