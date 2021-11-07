Logo
Sport

Neymar double lifts PSG to 3-2 win at Bordeaux
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux v Paris St Germain - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - November 6, 2021 Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal with Julian Draxler REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux v Paris St Germain - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - November 6, 2021 Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux v Paris St Germain - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - November 6, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
07 Nov 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 06:18AM)
BORDEAUX, France : Paris Saint Germain stretched their advantage at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points after two goals by Brazil forward Neymar and another from Kylian Mbappe helped them to a 3-2 win at Girondins Bordeaux on Saturday.

PSG, who carved out a 3-0 lead before late goals by Bordeaux set up a tense finish, have 34 points from 13 games, ahead of second-placed Lens who beat Troyes 4-0 at home on Friday. Bordeaux stayed 16th on 12 points.

Neymar struck twice in the first half thanks to a pair of sublime assists by France World Cup winner Mbappe, having opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a neat shot past two defenders inside the near post.

Neymar muted his celebrations and took off his jersey to unveil a message on his shirt paying tribute to Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca, who was killed in an plane crash in the state of Minas Gerais on Friday.

The second goal was of superior quality as Neymar raced down the left and exchanged a one-two with Mbappe, who set up the Brazilian with a cheeky back-heel for a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Mbappe made it 3-0 with a simple goal as Georginio Wijnaldum beat the offside trap and squared the ball to the forward who rolled it into an empty net in the 63rd minute, with Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil stranded.

The home side pulled one back in the 79th minute as striker Alberth Elis held off his marker and beat visiting keeper Kaylor Navas from close range and PSG were forced to hang on after M'Baye Niang netted in stoppage time.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

