Neymar doubles up from the spot as Brazil thump Korea
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Brazil - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 2, 2022 Brazil's Raphinha in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-Chan REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Brazil - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 2, 2022 Brazil's Neymar in action with South Korea's Jung Woo-Young REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Brazil - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 2, 2022 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta in action with South Korea's Jung Woo-Young REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Brazil - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 2, 2022 Brazil's Casemiro in action with South Korea's Hwang Ui-Jo and Seung-Ho Paik REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
02 Jun 2022 09:14PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 09:24PM)
Neymar scored a pair of penalties as Brazil cruised to a 5-1 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday.

The Paris St Germain striker scored either side of halftime in a comfortable win for Tite's side, who will go on to face Japan in their next friendly in Tokyo on Monday.

Richarlison gave Brazil the lead in the seventh minute and, although Hwang Ui-jo levelled for Korea just after the half-hour mark, it was the visitors who always looked more likely to prevail.

Neymar netted from the spot to put his side back in front three minutes before halftime and he was on hand with another penalty in the 57th minute before late goals from Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus put the seal on a comprehensive win.

Source: Reuters/nh

