Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer

Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
10 Dec 2022 01:36AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2022 01:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Neymar scored in extra time as Brazil were winning 1-0 against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday to reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team's top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.

The 82-year-old football icon, who is hospitalized in delicate conditions in Sao Paulo due to cancer, scored his last goal for Brazil in a friendly against Austria in 1971.

Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 goals in 92 matches.

The 30-year-old Neymar reached 77 goals in his 124th appearance as he is bidding to win his first World Cup title and help Brazil reach a record-extending sixth championship, 20 years after they last won the title in 2002.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.