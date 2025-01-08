Neymar hints at reunion with Messi and Suarez, says 2026 World Cup will be his last

Brazilian forward Neymar said reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami is an interesting prospect and did not rule out a move to the United States as his Al-Hilal contract winds down.

Once one of football's most feared forwards, Neymar struck up a lethal partnership with Messi and Suarez to lead Barcelona to a historic treble before his record-breaking 222 million euros ($230.39 million) move to Paris St Germain in 2017.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends, we still speak to each other," Neymar told CNN.

"It would be interesting to revive this trio. I'm happy at Al-Hilal, I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

Neymar has played only seven times for Al-Hilal since moving from PSG for a reported fee of 90 million euros in 2023, with injuries keeping the Brazilian sidelined for long periods. His contract is up in June.

He spent six seasons at PSG where he scored 118 goals but despite immense success on the domestic front, he failed to win the Champions League again with the French club before making the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

"When the news came out that I was leaving Paris St Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn't have this option (of moving to Miami in 2023)," Neymar added.

"The project they offered me (in Saudi Arabia) was very good, not just for me but also for my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option."

Neymar is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals and the 32-year-old said he would have one last shot at World Cup glory in 2026.

With six rounds left in the South American qualifiers where the top six automatically qualify, Brazil are fifth in the standings.

"I will try, I want to be there. I will do everything I can to be part of the national team," said Neymar, who has not played since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a qualifier in October 2023.

"I know this be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it."

($1 = 0.9636 euros)