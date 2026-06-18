Neymar joins Brazil teammates in training as calf recovery gathers pace

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, June 17 : Neymar took another careful stride out of Brazil's medical room and back towards the World Cup spotlight on Wednesday, joining his teammates on the practice field for the first time since the five-times champions arrived in New Jersey.

The 34-year-old forward, recovering from a right calf injury, was seen doing drills with the squad after warming up separately in boots and with the ball, offering Brazilian supporters a glimpse of progress before Friday's Group C match against Haiti in Philadelphia.

It was another step in a gradual return for Brazil's number 10, who had on Tuesday, in a session closed to the media, stepped onto the pitch for the first time since the squad arrived, with the Brazilian FA saying he did physical work and had some contact with the ball.

Whether that turns into full training, or even a place on the bench against Haiti, remains uncertain as media had access only for the first 15 minutes of Wednesday's session.

Neymar had been limited to indoor work at the team's training centre with physiotherapists and fitness coaches.

Sources close to the national team said the coaching staff were being cautious and had no intention of accelerating his recovery.

The calf problem was sustained during Santos' 3-0 defeat by Coritiba last month and is the latest in a long run of injuries and physical setbacks for Neymar, who has not played for Brazil in almost three years.

Brazil's campaign began awkwardly with a 1-1 draw against Morocco as they bid for a long-awaited record-extending sixth World Cup title.