Sport

Neymar leaves Al-Hilal by mutual agreement
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Asian Champions League - Group B - Al Ain v Al Hilal - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates - October 21, 2024 Al Hilal's Neymar REUTERS/Walid Zain/File Photo

28 Jan 2025 08:10AM
Neymar has parted ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Monday, after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil's all-time top scorer.

The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.

"Al‮-‬Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent" The Saudi club posted on X.

Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August 2023.

Brazilian media have reported that Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos after leaving in 2013 to join Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros.

Source: Reuters

