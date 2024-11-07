Neymar to miss at least a month due to hamstring injury

Al-Hilal forward Neymar will be out for at least a month due to a hamstring injury, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who only returned to action two weeks ago after a year out due to a serious knee injury, was replaced 29 minutes after his introduction from the bench in the 3-0 win‮ ‬over Iran's Esteghlal in the Asian Champions Elite League on Monday.

"The scans revealed that Neymar Jr. has suffered a tear in his Hamstring" Al-Hilal posted on X.

"He will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last from four to six weeks" added SPL current Leader.

The 32-year-old sustained his knee injury in Brazil's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year.

Neymar has played only seven games for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August last year.

($1 = 0.9193 euros)