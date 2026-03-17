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Neymar out of Brazil squad for World Cup warm-ups
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Neymar out of Brazil squad for World Cup warm-ups

Neymar out of Brazil squad for World Cup warm-ups
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Corinthians - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - March 15, 2026 Santos' Neymar before the start of the match REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes
Neymar out of Brazil squad for World Cup warm-ups
Soccer Football - Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti Press Conference - CBF Headquarters, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - March 16, 2026 Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti after his press conference where he did not call up Neymar for the next FIFA window. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
17 Mar 2026 04:05AM
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RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 : Forward Neymar was left out of the latest Brazil squad named by coach Carlo Ancelotti on Monday for this month's friendlies, as the five-time world champions continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil is set to play France on March 26 in Boston and Croatia on March 31 in Orlando ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Neymar's absence comes after the 34-year-old missed a recent match for Santos FC due to muscle fatigue, scuppering plans for Ancelotti to assess him in person during a scouting trip ahead of the squad announcement.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023 and has struggled to maintain a consistent run of matches since returning to Santos last year.

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"Neymar can be at the World Cup if he's 100 per cent," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday after announcing his squad. "I didn't call him up because he's not 100 per cent. Neymar has to be training and playing."

The Italian manager, however, has called up 19-year-old Endrick, who returns to international action for the first time in almost a year, and handed a first call-up to Brentford's Igor Thiago as Brazil look to refresh their attacking options.

Brazil will play another friendly against Egypt in June before beginning their Group C World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahce)

Defenders: Wesley (AS Roma), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Endrick (Olympique Lyonnais), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Source: Reuters
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