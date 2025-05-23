Neymar returns from injury, Santos future unclear

Neymar returned to action on Thursday after more than a month on the sidelines due to a thigh injury but the Brazilian was unable to prevent Santos from exiting the Copa do Brasil after they lost 5-4 in a penalty shootout against CRB.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward has had a horrible run of injuries, and left the pitch in tears last month after suffering his second significant injury of the year.

The 33-year-old returned to his boyhood club Santos after a stint at Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, with his contract at the Brazilian side running until June 30 according to media reports.

Neymar was giving little away when asked if he would extend his stay at Santos, who drew with CRB in both legs of their third-round tie.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I don't know yet," he told Amazon Prime.

Santos are currently second bottom of the league, having lost six of their first nine matches of the 2025 season.