Sport

Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture - Brazilian FA
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture - Brazilian FA

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Brazil - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - October 17, 2023 Brazil's Neymar reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Andres Cuenca/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 04:37AM
SAO PAULO : Brazil forward Neymar will be sidelined for several months as he requires surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday, the Brazilian FA said.

The 31-year-old went down after tussling for the ball with Uruguay's Nicolas de la Cruz in the 44th minute of the 2-0 defeat, holding his left leg in pain and calling for medical attention as his team mates looked on anxiously.

He left the pitch in tears on a stretcher after receiving treatment for several minutes and an MRI scan on Wednesday confirmed the ACL and meniscus tears.

Source: Reuters

