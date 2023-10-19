Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture - Brazilian FA

SAO PAULO : Brazil forward Neymar will be sidelined for several months as he requires surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday, the Brazilian FA said.

The 31-year-old went down after tussling for the ball with Uruguay's Nicolas de la Cruz in the 44th minute of the 2-0 defeat, holding his left leg in pain and calling for medical attention as his team mates looked on anxiously.

He left the pitch in tears on a stretcher after receiving treatment for several minutes and an MRI scan on Wednesday confirmed the ACL and meniscus tears.